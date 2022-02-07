Amazon cloud cover looks fragile

Amazon (US:AMZN) is one part highly cash generative cloud computing business, one part barely-profitable online retailer. While challenges to the former should not be overstated, ongoing headwinds within retail mean investors should reappraise their view of the Seattle-headquartered giant.

Tip style Sell Risk rating High Timescale Medium Term Bull points Market leader in cloud services

Investment in fulfilment centres increased last year

High-margin advertising segment continues to grow Bear points Cost pressures rising

Consumer spending on durable goods expected to fall

Rivals taking market share in cloud computing

Advertising could canabalise its retail revenue

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the market leader in cloud computing. A slightly simplistic explanation of this business is that it owns servers that store data for other companies. The benefit for its clients is that they don’t have to pay to maintain their own servers and Amazon is good at keeping their data safe and presenting it back to them in useful ways.