Amazon cloud cover looks fragile

Amazon (US:AMZN) is one part highly cash generative cloud computing business, one part barely-profitable online retailer. While challenges to the former should not be overstated, ongoing headwinds within retail mean investors should reappraise their view of the Seattle-headquartered giant.
Tip style
Sell
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
- Market leader in cloud services
- Investment in fulfilment centres increased last year
- High-margin advertising segment continues to grow
Bear points
- Cost pressures rising
- Consumer spending on durable goods expected to fall
- Rivals taking market share in cloud computing
- Advertising could canabalise its retail revenue
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the market leader in cloud computing. A slightly simplistic explanation of this business is that it owns servers that store data for other companies. The benefit for its clients is that they don’t have to pay to maintain their own servers and Amazon is good at keeping their data safe and presenting it back to them in useful ways.