Finding income in the dividend rubble

There will probably be further bumps in the road for companies as the global economy stutters out of lockdown hibernation. Companies have looked to sure up their balance sheets and pay down debt. Alongside the uncertainty about future cash generation, this has caused many to review their dividend policies, cutting or scrapping pay-outs to investors this year.
Simon Thompson
On a recovery mission
This company is far better placed to ride out the Covid-19 economic uncertainty than investors are giving it credit
