MenuSearch

Join us now

AlphaScreens 

10 Investment trust bargains from around the globe

10 Investment trust bargains from around the globe

By Algy Hall

Since launching Alpha, the monthly investment trust screen has proved particularly popular with subscribers and we’ve decided to boost our coverage by providing a more in depth look at the trusts highlighted each month. 

To continue reading, subscribe to Alpha today

Subscribe to Alpha
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on AlphaScreens

  1. Good value BATS lights up our growth screen

  2. Signs when to peg hopes on quality shares

  3. Income hunters trust in closed end funds

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Watchlist small caps on the upgrade

  2. Company News 

    Synairgen shares surge on positive results for Covid-19 trial

  3. Private Investor's Diary Portfolio 

    Focusing on sectors that will prosper

  4. Managing Your Money 

    NS&I to expand offering to savers

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Equities drop as EU talks drag, euro rises, Glaxo, Premier Oil & more

More on AlphaScreens

AlphaScreens 

Good value BATS lights up our growth screen

British American Tobacco surprises in growth at a reasonable price (Garp) screen.

Good value BATS lights up our growth screen
Alpha

AlphaScreens 

Signs when to peg hopes on quality shares

Signs when to peg hopes on quality shares
Alpha

AlphaScreens 

Income hunters trust in closed end funds

Income hunters trust in closed end funds
Alpha

AlphaScreens 

Boohoo backed to lead Aim fightback

Boohoo backed to lead Aim fightback
Alpha

AlphaScreens 

Cheap investment trusts to play healthcare, biotech, Europe and Asia

Cheap investment trusts to play healthcare, biotech, Europe and Asia
Alpha

More from Alpha

Simon Thompson 

Watchlist small caps on the upgrade

Simon Thompson highlights a number of companies on his watchlist that have beaten earnings guidance, and prompted major analyst upgrades

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

AlphaScreens 

Good value BATS lights up our growth screen

Good value BATS lights up our growth screen
Alpha

Simon Thompson 

Deep value buys

Five small-cap companies have traded resiliently through lockdown, and are well placed to continue to do so

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Investors can't pin their hopes on a consumer recovery

Investors can't pin their hopes on a consumer recovery
Alpha

AlphaScreens 

Signs when to peg hopes on quality shares

Signs when to peg hopes on quality shares
Alpha

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now