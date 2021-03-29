/
Investment trusts - look to the US, and value in particular

This month's investment trust screen has a distinctly North American feel to it
March 29, 2021
By Algy Hall

 

  • US focused funds shine through in our screen
  • With value also a strong theme running through our selection
  • Several of which are in the sights of activist investors, suggesting changes of fortunes are coming

It’s been a turbulent month since the last Alpha report but the 10 trust picks from February managed to avoid the worst of the carnage. Overall the trust picks produced some modest outperformance of the FTSE All-Share index and usefully beat the MSCI World index. The general volatility of the market means readers are highly encouraged to check the price of the trusts mentioned in this report once it is published as in some cases they could vary significantly from prices at the time of writing (all performance data used to monitor the portfolios relates to prices at close of play on publication day).

Go USA! 

