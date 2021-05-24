10 cheap investment trust winners

All eight previous Alpha IT Reports are showing good outperformance of the MSCI World index

The UK, and in particular small caps, are the central theme

Can one get too much of a good thing? I hope not, as the Alpha IT reports have been fixated on UK-focused trusts since November, and especially smaller companies funds.

I shouldn’t really bemoan this, because UK small caps have been doing very well. Indeed, the same theme keeps recurring because it keeps on delivering; share price momentum is a key Alpha screen criteria.