10 cheap investment trust winners

- All eight previous Alpha IT Reports are showing good outperformance of the MSCI World index
- The UK, and in particular small caps, are the central theme
Can one get too much of a good thing? I hope not, as the Alpha IT reports have been fixated on UK-focused trusts since November, and especially smaller companies funds.
I shouldn’t really bemoan this, because UK small caps have been doing very well. Indeed, the same theme keeps recurring because it keeps on delivering; share price momentum is a key Alpha screen criteria.