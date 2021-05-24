/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
investment trusts

10 cheap investment trust winners

UK small caps keep bringing home the bacon and it's even better to buy at a discount.
10 cheap investment trust winners
May 24, 2021
  • All eight previous Alpha IT Reports are showing good outperformance of the MSCI World index
  • The UK, and in particular small caps, are the central theme

Can one get too much of a good thing? I hope not, as the Alpha IT reports have been fixated on UK-focused trusts since November, and especially smaller companies funds. 

I shouldn’t really bemoan this, because UK small caps have been doing very well. Indeed, the same theme keeps recurring because it keeps on delivering; share price momentum is a key Alpha screen criteria.

To continue reading...
Subscribe to Alpha Today and You’ll Get
  • Unlimited access to all of our content
  • Phil Oakley’s round up of companies and updates on his Fantasy Sipp portfolio
  • Broker style company research notes from our small cap expert Simon Thompson
  • Quality, Momentum, Growth at Reasonable Price (GARP) and Dividend Yield stock screens
  • Algy Hall’s monthly value-momentum investment trust screen and portfolio of diverse closed-end funds
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data