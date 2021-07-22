/
Investment trusts are still income champions

Investment companies offer dividends and diversified plays on recovery themes.
July 22, 2021
  • Closed-ended funds are still ranking highly on our screen
  • Across all sectors, 15 FTSE All Share companies pass at least 7/8 tests

One of the striking features about our Alpha dividend yield screen is the prominence of investment companies among the top-ranking quality income shares flagged. 

One of the top companies this month is Apax Global Alpha (APAX) which is a private equity focussed trust. Shares trade at a premium to net asset value (NAV) but this is not unusual for a company that invests in a sector with huge expectations for growth. Certainly there is appetite for the asset class right now in anticipation of economies opening up again. 

