Bargain opportunity to play the mobile payments boom

An exciting business benefitting from secular trends in the fast-growing payments industry

Cash generative and already has potential to announce a decent dividend at maiden results presentation

Since this London-based payment processing company listed its shares on Aim it has received the backing of some smart fund managers. Next month’s maiden annual results will highlight exactly why, with analysts predicting double-digit organic growth in transaction volumes, revenue, profits and new client wins.

Cash generation should be mightily impressive, enabling the board to pay-out 75 per cent of net earnings as dividends. A robust pre-close trading update indicates that these positive trends are set to continue into the current financial year, and well beyond, making this an ideal time to buy shares in this small-cap gem.