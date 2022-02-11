/
Great expectations for energy shares on both sides of the Atlantic

Our revamped UK screens and new US momentum selection flag energy companies and banks
February 11, 2022
  • UK screens now use Numis index methodology
  • New US earnings momentum screen
  • Energy stocks and banks on the upgrade

We’ve given our earnings upgrade momentum screens a facelift. Apart from slight tweaks, the market-beating methodology is the same, but we’re now screening from different large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap indices. We’ve also added a US screen that highlights the best S&P 500 momentum stocks. Results this month are somewhat reflective of asset allocators’ preferred trades in an environment of rising inflation and central banks turning hawkish on rates.

We’re now basing the starting universe for our UK Alpha screens on the Numis index family - the aim is to give results that better fit into a remit of identifying large cap, mid cap and small cap shares. 

