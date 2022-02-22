/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
investment trusts

10 value investment trusts targeting income

Are these investment trusts offering decent value after market turbulence?
10 value investment trusts targeting income
February 22, 2022
  • Asian income funds trading cheaply
  • Can solar investments power dividends?
  • An attractive entry point for a private equity favourite

 

There has been a tremendous shake up for equity markets in the first two months of 2022 - with inflation spiking in the UK, Europe and the United States forcing central banks to make a hawkish policy pivot. Interest rate rises are happening sooner and closer together than was expected a few months ago and that has played havoc with how investors value shares. 

Unfortunately the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and geo-political tensions isn’t helping matters. Escalation to full blown regional war and sanctions on energy-rich Russia will only exacerbate global supply-chain issues that have contributed to the inflationary situation.

To continue reading...
Subscribe to Alpha Today and You’ll Get
  • Unlimited access to all of our content
  • The Analyst's round up of companies and updates on his Fantasy Sipp portfolio
  • Broker style company research notes from our small cap expert Simon Thompson
  • Quality, Momentum, Growth at Reasonable Price (GARP) and Dividend Yield stock screens
  • Algy Hall’s monthly value-momentum investment trust screen and portfolio of diverse closed-end funds
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data