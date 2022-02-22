10 value investment trusts targeting income

Asian income funds trading cheaply

There has been a tremendous shake up for equity markets in the first two months of 2022 - with inflation spiking in the UK, Europe and the United States forcing central banks to make a hawkish policy pivot. Interest rate rises are happening sooner and closer together than was expected a few months ago and that has played havoc with how investors value shares.

Unfortunately the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and geo-political tensions isn’t helping matters. Escalation to full blown regional war and sanctions on energy-rich Russia will only exacerbate global supply-chain issues that have contributed to the inflationary situation.