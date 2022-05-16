Cyclical shares staking a quality claim

Miners score well on the back of good recent runs

US pharma and tech ranks highly

No UK-listed large cap company passes all nine of our quality screen tests, with top ranker BHP Group (BHP), the mining giant, coming up short against our next year earnings per share (eps) growth test. This was also the only test it failed last time we ran the screen and, interestingly, its ranking based on the combination of trailing operating profit margin and share price momentum has improved.

Mining stocks, given the cyclical nature of the industry can’t really be regarded as steady quality in the investment theory sense of the word. The good run that has been enjoyed by many miners does help them score well against our tests, and there are a few miners on the list in our smaller companies screen, too.