Now not the time for momentum

Beware earnings forecasts underplaying recession risk

Weak impetus across the board a reality check to relative momentum

Momentum investing can get badly caught out when market regimes change and the economy shifts into a new cycle. The two things don’t happen perfectly in step of course, the stock market is typically a lead indicator. Our earnings upgrade screen should in theory bridge the gap - analysts’ expectations of real world profits ought to inform the prices paid for shares today. The trouble is, consensus on macro-economic outlooks can sour rapidly and earnings forecast momentum can reverse like price momentum.

Banks and financial stocks again do well this month, but there is the nagging doubt that recession risk is under-priced. Banks will do better in a rising interest rate environment with the back-drop of a relatively soft landing for the economy as policy decisions to rein in inflation bite. But if there is a recession the potential for greater loan impairments can counteract that.