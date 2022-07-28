Profit from an undervalued healthcare opportunity

Strong organic growth underpins a positive earnings cycle.

Raft of NHS contract extensions and new awards.

Increased insourcing capacity is a game changer.

The NHS is in crisis. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic there were 4.4mn people on a waiting list for care, an eye-watering backlog level. The suspension of non-urgent services and changes to individuals’ behaviour during the pandemic meant that the number of people joining the NHS waiting list initially dropped, but this has risen sharply as the ‘hidden’ backlog of cases becomes visible.

Patients kept away by fears of Covid-19 infection are now seeking referrals for symptoms from their GPs, creating even more pressure on a stretched NHS. At the same time, the NHS is trying to clear a backlog of patients who had referrals and procedures delayed or cancelled.