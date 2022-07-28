/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
small company research

Profit from an undervalued healthcare opportunity

This cheaply-rated healthcare services company is winning major NHS contracts.
Profit from an undervalued healthcare opportunity
July 28, 2022
  • Strong organic growth underpins a positive earnings cycle.
  • Raft of NHS contract extensions and new awards.
  • Increased insourcing capacity is a game changer.

The NHS is in crisis. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic there were 4.4mn people on a waiting list for care, an eye-watering backlog level. The suspension of non-urgent services and changes to individuals’ behaviour during the pandemic meant that the number of people joining the NHS waiting list initially dropped, but this has risen sharply as the ‘hidden’ backlog of cases becomes visible.

Patients kept away by fears of Covid-19 infection are now seeking referrals for symptoms from their GPs, creating even more pressure on a stretched NHS. At the same time, the NHS is trying to clear a backlog of patients who had referrals and  procedures delayed or cancelled.

To continue reading...
Subscribe to Alpha Today and You’ll Get
  • Unlimited access to all of our content
  • The Analyst's round up of companies and updates on his Fantasy Sipp portfolio
  • Broker style company research notes from our small cap expert Simon Thompson
  • Quality, Momentum, Growth at Reasonable Price (GARP) and Dividend Yield stock screens
  • Algy Hall’s monthly value-momentum investment trust screen and portfolio of diverse closed-end funds
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data