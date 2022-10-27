Make gains as Britain restructures

The company's restructuring unit offers counter cyclical defensive qualities

There is a high recurring income stream from tax advisory services

Organic growth is complemented by bolt-on acquisitions

It pays to seek out companies that are likely to benefit from earnings tailwinds in the current market environment. A below the radar professional advisory service provider that assists UK small and medium-sized enterprises does exactly that.

The UK economy faces challenging trading conditions as consumers rein in their spending and corporates battle with higher input costs. Insolvencies are already rising sharply, meaning there is demand for the services of one Aim-traded company, which is seeing a sharp uptick in business for its corporate restructuring unit. The group also has a growing recurring revenue stream from tax advisory activities, and is working on a bumper pipeline of M&A transactions as SME (small to medium enterprises) business owners sell up. Rated on a modest forward PE ratio of 12 and offering a prospective dividend yield of six per cent, its solid trading prospects are being undervalued.