Scottish Mortgage and the fair price of risk

Market conditions warrant wider discounts

Trust share prices factor in growth risks and liquidity

Investment trusts are a great vehicle for taking advantage of a fund manager’s skill in rising markets. Sometimes the momentum in the underlying assets is lagged by the trust share price and there are gains to be had as the discount closes. In other instances, the trust shares are priced at a premium to the NAV because the prospects for the portfolio is attractive enough to pay extra for and the trust shares offer a way of getting in on diversified and often hard to access growth (in the case of overseas shares and unlisted companies) that seems on the cusp of a powerful catalyst.

Prior to November 2021, the former dynamic favoured the methodology of our Alpha Investment Trust screen system which ranks discounted trusts on the basis of discounted trust shares’ cheapness against NAV (relative to their own history) and their share price momentum. Implicitly the NAV also has momentum and the system flags the trusts offering the best value plays on the hot themes of the day.