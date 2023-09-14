Don't be the dumb money for investment trusts

Persistently wide discounts is encouraging consolidation

Our featured trusts are well placed for the long term

Having enjoyed a ‘Goldilocks’ spell until the end of 2021, investment trusts are seeing a period of consolidation with some trusts swallowed by larger ones. Furthermore, the management companies are on a charm offensive, looking to sweep up the retail investor capital that helps provide liquidity at the margins for trust shares and help close discounts. There are great closed funds out there, but retail investors should ask whether they’re likely to be doing more for a trust than it’s doing for them.

Times continue to be tough for investment trusts. The August edition of Winterflood Investment Trust’s monthly review highlights the FTSE All Share Closed End Investment index delivered negative total returns of -2.2 per cent versus the positive 2.7 per cent for the FTSE All Share in the first eight months of 2023.