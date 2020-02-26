Coronavirus fall out tests investors' nerves

Deaths from coronavirus (Covid-19) stand at 2,762 – a tragic loss of life but dwarfed by historic pandemics. Before this week, the positive narrative that buoyed risk assets was predicated on the absence of sustained outbreaks outside of China but on the back of a surge in Italy (322 cases as of 26 February) and South Korea (1,146), shares have sold off strongly and a flight to quality is illustrated by the yield on 10-year US treasuries falling to 1.32 per cent.

