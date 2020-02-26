MenuSearch

Subscribe today and save 57%

Investors Chronicle print and digital editions

Coronavirus 

Coronavirus fall out tests investors' nerves

Coronavirus fall out tests investors' nerves

By James Norrington

Deaths from coronavirus (Covid-19) stand at 2,762 – a tragic loss of life but dwarfed by historic pandemics. Before this week, the positive narrative that buoyed risk assets was predicated on the absence of sustained outbreaks outside of China but on the back of a surge in Italy (322 cases as of 26 February) and South Korea (1,146), shares have sold off strongly and a flight to quality is illustrated by the yield on 10-year US treasuries falling to 1.32 per cent.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Coronavirus

  1. Airlines plunge on coronavirus outbreak

  2. Worldwide Healthcare hopeful on coronavirus vaccine

  3. Coronavirus upsets the Apple cart

Most read today

  1. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Disney, Metro Bank, William Hill & more

  2. Coronavirus 

    Airlines plunge on coronavirus outbreak

  3. Tip Updates 

    Tristel: Aim’s coronavirus play?

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Follow the insiders

  5. Half Year Results 

    Eddie Stobart's shares plunge on return to the market

More on Coronavirus

Coronavirus 

Airlines plunge on coronavirus outbreak

Airlines around the world are forecasting hits to earnings

Airlines plunge on coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus 

Worldwide Healthcare hopeful on coronavirus vaccine

Worldwide Healthcare hopeful on coronavirus vaccine

Coronavirus 

Coronavirus upsets the Apple cart

Coronavirus upsets the Apple cart

Coronavirus 

Fidelity's Nicholls still confident on long-term China prospects

Fidelity's Nicholls still confident on long-term China prospects

Coronavirus 

Catching a market recovery from coronavirus

Catching a market recovery from coronavirus

More from Asset Allocation

AlphaScreens 

Coronavirus sell-off means watchlist mode

Results from our growth at right price screen can be left to sizzle a while longer.

Coronavirus sell-off means watchlist mode
Alpha

Podcasts 

Personal finance show: true portfolio diversification and UK tech opportunities

Personal finance show: true portfolio diversification and UK tech opportunities

The Big Theme 

Make sure your portfolio is really diversified

Make sure your portfolio is really diversified

Portfolio Clinic 

Too many holdings result in tracker-like performance

Too many holdings result in tracker-like performance

Asset Allocation 

Can investors 'price in' the US election?

Can investors 'price in' the US election?

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now