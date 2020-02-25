MenuSearch

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 2 - 6 March

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow
Next week's economics: 2 - 6 March

We should get some early clues next week about how much economic damage the coronavirus is doing. Purchasing managers in China could report that the virus has reversed the weak upturn in manufacturing activity, and that this is now falling. Surprisingly, though, this is not having a knock-on effect on the eurozone. Purchasing managers there are expected to confirm flash surveys, which showed that the pace of decline in manufacturing slowed in February to an eight-month low. Thanks to this improvement and the decline in political uncertainty, purchasing managers in the UK should confirm that UK manufacturing is now growing.

