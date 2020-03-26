MenuSearch

Next week's economics: March 30 - April 3

Chris Dillow

Next week's economics: March 30 - April 3

We’ll get more evidence next week of the economic damage done by measures to contain the coronavirus. Purchasing managers in China should report a second successive big monthly drop in manufacturing activity. Official Japanese data could show a fall in industrial production in February, reversing the gains of the previous two months. All this is likely to have hit the US too, where the ISM survey could show that manufacturing activity is now falling.

