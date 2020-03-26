Next week's economics: March 30 - April 3

We’ll get more evidence next week of the economic damage done by measures to contain the coronavirus. Purchasing managers in China should report a second successive big monthly drop in manufacturing activity. Official Japanese data could show a fall in industrial production in February, reversing the gains of the previous two months. All this is likely to have hit the US too, where the ISM survey could show that manufacturing activity is now falling.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe