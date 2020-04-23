Next week's economics: 27 April - 1 May

US unemployment has risen to its highest rate since 1940, next week’s numbers could show. Economists expect Friday’s data to show that the economy lost millions of jobs in April, pushing the unemployment rate up to over 13 per cent, or 22m people. Some think the rate could eventually hit 20 per cent.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe