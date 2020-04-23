MenuSearch

Join us now

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 27 April - 1 May

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow
Next week's economics: 27 April - 1 May

US unemployment has risen to its highest rate since 1940, next week’s numbers could show. Economists expect Friday’s data to show that the economy lost millions of jobs in April, pushing the unemployment rate up to over 13 per cent, or 22m people. Some think the rate could eventually hit 20 per cent.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Economic Indicators

  1. A productivity boost?

  2. The unemployment threat

  3. Next week's economics: 20-24 April

Most read today

  1. Comment 

    Never sell Shell?

  2. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Stocks stabilise, Boohoo, Fevertree & more

  3. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: PMI's hit sentiment, AA, Taylor Wimpey & more

  4. Results 

    What to look for in Q1s for Lloyds, Barclays, RBS & HSBC

  5. Coronavirus 

    Coronavirus crash: should I start investing now?

More on Economic Indicators

Economic Indicators 

A productivity boost?

Official forecasts point to productivity surging next year. Even if this happens, it won't last.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

The unemployment threat

High unemployment isn't just a misery for the unemployed themselves. It's a problem for all of us.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 20-24 April

Output and demand are slumping across Europe because of the Covid-19 lockdowns, next week's numbers will show

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

An inflationary recovery?

The recovery from this recession might well raise inflation.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 13 - 17 April

Next week's numbers will show that the coronavirus is hitting the US economy hard.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

More from Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

The lure of growth

Across sectors, there is little correlation between dividend growth and share price growth. Which means growth investing is tricky.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

How trading fails

The failure of risk-parity trades this years shows us how hard it is to exploit market inefficiencies.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

A productivity boost?

Official forecasts point to productivity surging next year. Even if this happens, it won't last.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

Neglecting tail risk

It's not just governments that neglect the risk of disaster. So too do investors and company bosses

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

The unemployment threat

High unemployment isn't just a misery for the unemployed themselves. It's a problem for all of us.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now