Record borrowing – no problem

Government borrowing is at a record high. Next week’s numbers will show that net borrowing so far this financial year is around £150bn, and the Office for Budget Responsibility says borrowing for the year could exceed £300bn or over 15 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), a peacetime record.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe