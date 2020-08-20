MenuSearch

Join us now

Economic Indicators 

A short break

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow
A short break

House prices have begun to rise again. Figures from the Nationwide building society next week are expected to show a second successive monthly increase in prices. You might find this puzzling. Official figures last week showed that employment has slumped by 740,000 since February. Surely this must depress house prices. So why are they going up?

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Economic Indicators

  1. Record borrowing – no problem

  2. Next week's economics: 17-21 August

  3. Further reading: Dealing with radical uncertainty

Most read today

  1. Managing Your Money 

    Buy-to-let: does the income case still stack up?

  2. Phil Oakley 

    Staring into the abyss with cheap, distressed UK shares

  3. Stock Screens 

    Five Contrarian Value shares

  4. The Big Theme 

    Private equity trusts: bargains or traps?

  5. The Trader 

    Cash in on De La Rue’s reversal

More on Economic Indicators

Economic Indicators 

Record borrowing – no problem

Government borrowing has hit a record high for peace-time. This is not a problem

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 17-21 August

The UK's post-lockdown recovery is weak despite record government borrowing, next week's numbers could show

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Further reading: Dealing with radical uncertainty

Further reading: Dealing with radical uncertainty

Economic Indicators 

No money trouble

The money stock is booming in the UK, US and eurozone. This is probably not very inflationary.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: Aug 10 - 14

Next week's figures will show a global economic recovery, but also rising unemployment in the UK.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

More from Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Record borrowing – no problem

Government borrowing has hit a record high for peace-time. This is not a problem

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

Simplicity beats complexity

The world is complex. Our portfolios should not be.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

The diversification premium puzzle

Investors have been well rewarded for spreading risk. This might not continue

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 17-21 August

The UK's post-lockdown recovery is weak despite record government borrowing, next week's numbers could show

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

Permanent privilege

The US dollar will not quickly lose its reserve currency status.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now