A short break

House prices have begun to rise again. Figures from the Nationwide building society next week are expected to show a second successive monthly increase in prices. You might find this puzzling. Official figures last week showed that employment has slumped by 740,000 since February. Surely this must depress house prices. So why are they going up?
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Economic Indicators
Record borrowing – no problem
Government borrowing has hit a record high for peace-time. This is not a problem
Chris Dillow