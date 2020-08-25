Recovery doubts

UK economic activity is bouncing back, official figures suggest. The Office for National Statistics reported last week that retail sales volumes in July hit a record high. As a result, economists expect to see a record rise in real GDP in the third quarter.
Economic Indicators
Next week's economics: Aug 24 - 28
The world economy is recovering, but is a long way from being healed, next week's numbers could tell us.
Chris Dillow