Momentum triumphs again

Momentum investors have had a fantastic time recently. My no-thought defensive portfolio (which comprises the 20 stocks that rose most in the 12 months to June) gained 20.2 per cent in the third quarter. That’s thanks to stocks such as AO World (AO.), Frontier Developments (FDEV), Ocado (OCDO) and Indivior (INDV) all making big gains.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe