MenuSearch

Join us now

Asset Allocation 

The inequality threat

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow
The inequality threat

It would be nice to think that, with Brexit being concluded early next year and President Trump leaving office, investors will be free to worry less about politics and focus instead upon what we are more comfortable with, such as valuations, earnings and the near-term economic weather. Sadly, though, this is not the case. There is increasing evidence that one of the most important issues in politics – inequality – also matters for investors. And this evidence comes not from radical economists but from the heart of the financial establishment.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Asset Allocation

  1. Bitcoin: Chasing a Millennial pot of gold?

  2. Portfolios for ageing brains

  3. Commodities: a dangerous bet

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Four tech companies with high growth potential

  2. Stock Screens 

    Six Genuine Growth stocks

  3. Phil Oakley 

    Frontier Developments' investments are well placed to pay off

  4. The Big Theme 

    Renewable energy offers reliable income – at a price

  5. Shares 

    Is the RSA takeover a done deal?

More on Asset Allocation

Asset Allocation 

Bitcoin: Chasing a Millennial pot of gold?

Demographics explain a lot about the economy and investing; and no more so is this the case than in the opaque world of cryptocurrency markets

Bitcoin: Chasing a Millennial pot of gold?

Asset Allocation 

Portfolios for ageing brains

As we get older we should simplify our portfolios

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Asset Allocation 

Commodities: a dangerous bet

There's a case for commodities in investors' portfolios – but it is not that an economic recovery will further boost their prices.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Asset Allocation 

Fixing income for cautious investors

Fixing income for cautious investors

Asset Allocation 

How much cash should you hold?

How much cash should you hold?

More from Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Doubts about the new normal

Even if Covid-19 is defeated, there are still big doubts about how well the economy can recover

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

How censorship hurts

Much of the evidence we get as investors is censored. Not being aware of this fact can cost us dearly.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: Nov 23 - 27

Next week will bring us news of how much economic damage the second national lockdown is doing.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

Doubting the bounce

History warns us that share prices can spend decades below their previous peaks

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

Biden relief

A Biden presidency could be great for equities if it reduces political uncertainty. Sadly, though, Donald Trump is not the only source of such uncertainty

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now