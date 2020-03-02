MenuSearch

Simon Thompson 

Staying calm and carrying on

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

I am far from complacent about the global economic impact of coronavirus. But I am also aware that the stock market’s discounting mechanism is already factoring in, and overly so in the case of many small-cap companies in my hunting ground, a lasting negative impact that may never materialise. Of course, no-one can possibly know when the spread of Covid-19 will be contained outside China, but what we do know is that several specialist biotech companies are racing to get a vaccine to market.

