MenuSearch

Join us now

Simon Thompson 

Exploit a golden value opportunity

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

The contribution from H&T’s (HAT:338p) acquisition of 65 stores trading as The Money Shop (TMS) last summer, and a £8m pledge book purchased from Albemarle & Bond in the autumn, helped the pawnbroking and financial services group to report a 45 per cent surge in annual pre-tax profit to £20.1m on 15 per cent higher revenue of £101m. However, pre-tax profits still came in 6 per cent ahead of Numis’s forecasts and that’s after the house broker pushed through 12 per cent upgrade in October.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Simon Thompson

  1. Coronavirus winners

  2. Staying calm and carrying on

  3. Follow the insiders

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Coronavirus winners

  2. Stock Screens 

    8 battered Cornerstone Growth bargains

  3. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: TP ICAP, Standard Life Aberdeen & more

  4. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Prudential, Tesco, oil shares smashed & more

  5. Coronavirus 

    What to do in a sell-off

More on Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Coronavirus winners

Some companies are actually benefiting from the outbreak of COVID-19, a point that investors have been overlooking during the market sell-off

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Staying calm and carrying on

Simon Thompson assesses the latest results from five small-cap companies on his watchlist including a REIT that offers an opportunity to lock into a near 8 per cent dividend yield

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Follow the insiders

Insider share buying in two undervalued small-cap plays is worth following

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Aim-traded shares that hit the target

Our small-cap stock picking expert highlights a number of buying opportunities, and is also exiting two holdings

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Exploiting market anomalies

Our small-cap stock-picking expert has successfully exploited inefficient market pricing over the years, and has spotted another short-term buying opportunity

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

More from Comment

Chris Dillow 

Toilet roll, market sell-offs and the beliefs of others

Share prices are driven in part by investors' beliefs about what other investors believe

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stimulus hopes rally markets but dead cats abound

Market Outlook: Stimulus hopes rally markets but dead cats abound

Simon Thompson 

Coronavirus winners

Some companies are actually benefiting from the outbreak of COVID-19, a point that investors have been overlooking during the market sell-off

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

The Trader 

Black Monday: FTSE tumbles 8 per cent, Oil crashes 30 per cent, E-mini S&P limit down

Black Monday: FTSE tumbles 8 per cent, Oil crashes 30 per cent, E-mini S&P limit down

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Recession risk: check how holdings fared last time

Recession risk: check how holdings fared last time
Alpha

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now