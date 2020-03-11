Market Outlook: BoE cuts, look ahead to the Budget

The Bank of England fired its big bazooka today with a 50bps cut to rates – this is the ‘whatever it takes’ moment. The move takes the Bank base rate back to its all-tome low at 0.25 per cent. The rate cut has come alongside a new term funding scheme for SMEs and reduction of banks’ capital buffers that the BoE reckons will be worth £290bn in extra funding. The key question is whether banks will simply lend more?

To continue reading, register today to enjoy limited access to the following: Daily trading news

Funds coverage

Features on big investment themes

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Register