MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: BoE cuts, look ahead to the Budget

Market Outlook: BoE cuts, look ahead to the Budget

By Neil Wilson

The Bank of England fired its big bazooka today with a 50bps cut to rates – this is the ‘whatever it takes’ moment. The move takes the Bank base rate back to its all-tome low at 0.25 per cent. The rate cut has come alongside a new term funding scheme for SMEs and reduction of banks’ capital buffers that the BoE reckons will be worth £290bn in extra funding. The key question is whether banks will simply lend more? 

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook: Stimulus hopes rally markets but dead cats abound

  2. Black Monday: FTSE tumbles 8 per cent, Oil crashes 30 per cent, E-mini S&P limit down

  3. Market Outlook: Stocks resume decline in face of bond market intimidation, oil soft ahead of Opec+

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    8 battered Cornerstone Growth bargains

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Exploit a golden value opportunity

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Coronavirus winners

  4. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: TP ICAP, Standard Life Aberdeen & more

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Stimulus hopes rally markets but dead cats abound

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stimulus hopes rally markets but dead cats abound

Modest rebounds in indices as confidence remains brittle

Market Outlook: Stimulus hopes rally markets but dead cats abound

The Trader 

Black Monday: FTSE tumbles 8 per cent, Oil crashes 30 per cent, E-mini S&P limit down

Black Monday: FTSE tumbles 8 per cent, Oil crashes 30 per cent, E-mini S&P limit down

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks resume decline in face of bond market intimidation, oil soft ahead of Opec+

Market Outlook: Stocks resume decline in face of bond market intimidation, oil soft ahead of Opec+

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks bounce on stimulus, UK supermarket price war + ITV, Flybe

Market Outlook: Stocks bounce on stimulus, UK supermarket price war + ITV, Flybe

The Trader 

Fevertree: fizzing up for another move?

Nick Train takes a starting position

Michael Taylor

More from Comment

Chris Dillow 

Toilet roll, market sell-offs and the beliefs of others

Share prices are driven in part by investors' beliefs about what other investors believe

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Simon Thompson 

Exploit a golden value opportunity

A pawnbroking and financial services group is trading on seven times forward earnings, a rating that fails to take into account the bumper profits it is making in the buoyant gold price environment

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stimulus hopes rally markets but dead cats abound

Market Outlook: Stimulus hopes rally markets but dead cats abound

Simon Thompson 

Coronavirus winners

Some companies are actually benefiting from the outbreak of COVID-19, a point that investors have been overlooking during the market sell-off

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

The Trader 

Black Monday: FTSE tumbles 8 per cent, Oil crashes 30 per cent, E-mini S&P limit down

Black Monday: FTSE tumbles 8 per cent, Oil crashes 30 per cent, E-mini S&P limit down

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now