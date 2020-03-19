MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Glimpses of stability for European equities, GBP still weak

Market Outlook: Glimpses of stability for European equities, GBP still weak

By Neil Wilson

The European Central Bank (ECB) loves inelegant acronyms. To LTROs and TLTROs we can now add PEPP - the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme. As cumbersome as it sounds, the €750bn fund looks more like a bazooka than anything they've done thus far. Christine Lagarde and co knew they had to step it up and have. The asset purchase programme will loosen existing rules to cover non-financial commercial paper. The spread between Italian and German bond yields came back in to 188bps, after blowing out to 320bps. Italian yields have tumbled and across Europe sovereign bonds yields are lower. Ms Lagarde, I feel, realises it is indeed her job to prevent spreads widening and it seems she has finally got the message through to the market that the ECB is going to do 'whatever it takes'.

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Don’t get caught short

  2. Market Outlook update: Stocks extend losses, pound sinks to 1980s lows

  3. Retail blow: Laura Ashley the first domino to tumble

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Three buying opportunities

  2. Directors Deals 

    Barclays insiders buy (and sell) the dip

  3. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: market rout continues, Morrison, Royal Mail & more

  4. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Next, Burberry, Prudential & more

  5. In depth 

    Surviving the sell-off

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Don’t get caught short

Michael Taylor reminds us that while volatile markets can bring opportunity for bearish traders, they need to be on their guard against government interventions

Michael Taylor

The Trader 

Market Outlook update: Stocks extend losses, pound sinks to 1980s lows

Market Outlook update: Stocks extend losses, pound sinks to 1980s lows

The Trader 

Retail blow: Laura Ashley the first domino to tumble

Retail blow: Laura Ashley the first domino to tumble

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Fed panics, markets tumble again

Market Outlook: Fed panics, markets tumble again

The Trader 

Market Outlook update: European equities stage fightback

Market Outlook update: European equities stage fightback

More from Comment

Simon Thompson's Alpha Reports 

Small cap value for after Covid-19

Simon Thompson has spotted a company with potential to thrive post crisis

Small cap value for after Covid-19
Alpha

Coronavirus 

The crisis of beliefs

The coronavirus crisis challenges some of our assumptions about how markets and economies operate

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Taking Stock 

Some thoughts on post-apocalyptic capital allocations

The oil price dominates, but we may need to abandon some prevailing investment assumptions in the wake of Covid-19

Mark Robinson

The Trader 

Don’t get caught short

Michael Taylor reminds us that while volatile markets can bring opportunity for bearish traders, they need to be on their guard against government interventions

Michael Taylor

Simon Thompson 

Three buying opportunities

A cyber security firm, a provider of a state-of-the-art mobile payment platform and a litigation funding firm are all set for growth

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now