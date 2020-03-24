Market Outlook: European stocks bounce, Fed goes all in

The Federal Reserve went all in yesterday, opening the taps on an unlimited asset purchase programme that will for the first time include corporate bonds as well as US government debt. There were other measures in a broad package of support for companies that goes about as far as it’s possible to go.
To continue reading, register today
to enjoy limited access to the following:
- Daily trading news
- Funds coverage
- Features on big investment themes
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
The Trader
Don’t get caught short
Michael Taylor reminds us that while volatile markets can bring opportunity for bearish traders, they need to be on their guard against government interventions
Michael Taylor