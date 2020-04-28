Market Outlook update: Fed and ECB previews

First up, the Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day meeting today (28 April) and while there is always scope for a surprise, we would not anticipate any change to the policy outlook, chiefly because the Fed is no longer waiting for scheduled policy meetings but is operating in ‘real-time’.
To continue reading, register today
to enjoy limited access to the following:
- Daily trading news
- Funds coverage
- Features on big investment themes
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Chris Dillow
How to be right
One simple equation can save investors from lots of expensive mistakes
Chris Dillow