Market Outlook: Hong Kong turmoil risk roils markets

By Neil Wilson

Shares in Hong Kong plunged on fears Beijing’s tough stance will spark fresh pro-democracy protests, potentially leading to the kind of wide scale unrest we saw last year. The Hang Seng slid over 5 per cent as China imposes controversial national security legislation that bypasses local lawmakers. The move was taken as China’s National People’s Congress convenes. Carrie Lam, the Hong Kong chief executive, says the territory will fully cooperate with China. 

