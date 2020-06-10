A Ben Graham deep value play

Aim-traded insurance sector investment company BP Marsh & Partners (BPM:215p) has increased its year-end net asset value (NAV) by 8.5 per cent to a record £137m (380p per share) and maintained annual pre-tax profit of £12.2m. Valuation gains were broad based as only two of the 17 investees companies recorded downward movements.
