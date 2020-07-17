MenuSearch

Market Outlook: Dutch PM 'not optimistic' ahead of EU summit, Netflix misses, IAG & more

Market Outlook: Dutch PM 'not optimistic' ahead of EU summit, Netflix misses, IAG & more

By Neil Wilson

European stocks were choppy and likely set for a volatile finish to the week as EU leaders gather in Brussels for a key summit, with market participants squarely focused on whether the EU can agree to a broad recovery fund as part of the talks over the bloc’s budget for 2021-27. Whilst the EU seems to be edging closer to a deal and Merkel and Macron should ultimately get the consensus they need for something like a €500bn-€750bn package of support, there is a risk the market has put too much on this particular meeting and is left disappointed if there is no final decision taken this weekend.

