The Editor 

Gold rush

John Hughman

Gold rush

Throughout the coronavirus crisis – and, in fact, for many years prior – tech stocks have been the front runner of investment returns. In the past few weeks, though, a far more ancient asset class has crept up on the inside. That asset is, of course, gold, which like tech stocks has recently topped all-time highs and looks set to breach $2,000 an ounce very soon. The two assets may find their roots millennia apart, but have shared the title of the only thing people want to own in the face of a pandemic. 

