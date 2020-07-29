How to hold gold

A desperate demand for safe haven assets has helped the gold price break a new record for the first time in around nine years. On 27 July the precious metal surged past its intraday peak of $1,921 (£1483.49) per troy ounce, originally set amid the eurozone debt crisis of 2011.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe