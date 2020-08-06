Market Outlook: Bank dampens sentiment, more divi cuts, ITV, Aviva & more

The UK economy will not recover its end-2019 activity levels until the end of 2021 according to the Bank of England's latest forecasts which push out the forecast recovery by up to six months from previous estimates. The Bank, which held interest rates at 0.1 per cent, also predicted that unemployment figures will hit 7.5 million by the end of this year and inflation will track around 0.25 per cent through the rest of this year.
