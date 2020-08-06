MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Bank dampens sentiment, more divi cuts, ITV, Aviva & more

Market Outlook: Bank dampens sentiment, more divi cuts, ITV, Aviva & more

By Graeme Davies

The UK economy will not recover its end-2019 activity levels until the end of 2021 according to the Bank of England's latest forecasts which push out the forecast recovery by up to six months from previous estimates. The Bank, which held interest rates at 0.1 per cent, also predicted that unemployment figures will hit 7.5 million by the end of this year and inflation will track around 0.25 per cent through the rest of this year. 

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Trade Royal Mail’s momentum potential

  2. Market Outlook: Gold tops $2,000, US tech surge, WH Smith, Metro Bank & more

  3. Market Outlook: London shares soften, BP cuts divi, Diageo, easyJet & more

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    Trade Royal Mail’s momentum potential

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Targeting value plays

  3. Managing Your Money 

    Will government stimulus head off housing market challenges?

  4. Half Year Results 

    L&G maintains the half-year payout

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Gold tops $2,000, US tech surge, WH Smith, Metro Bank & more

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Trade Royal Mail’s momentum potential

Michael Taylor is eyeing an opportunity in the troubled postal group as its shares bounce back from their nadir

Trade Royal Mail’s momentum potential

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Gold tops $2,000, US tech surge, WH Smith, Metro Bank & more

Market Outlook: Gold tops $2,000, US tech surge, WH Smith, Metro Bank & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: London shares soften, BP cuts divi, Diageo, easyJet & more

Market Outlook: London shares soften, BP cuts divi, Diageo, easyJet & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks struggle, HSBC impairs, Microsoft/TikTok, US tech threat & more

Market Outlook: Stocks struggle, HSBC impairs, Microsoft/TikTok, US tech threat & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Markets fall, gold ETFs hit record highs, Lloyds, Shell & more

Market Outlook: Markets fall, gold ETFs hit record highs, Lloyds, Shell & more

More from Comment

Taking Stock 

AA confirms private equity approaches

Shareholders in the auto emergency service could be faced with some unpalatable options as the debt issue comes to a head

Mark Robinson

Mr Bearbull 

The Goldilocks yield

In the search for ‘new-look’ income shares, too much yield is as risky as too little

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Property Matters 

Retail-to-residential may be harder than it seems

Planning reforms are set to make it easier for retail property owners to convert space for housing, but other challenges remain

Emma Powell

The Trader 

Trade Royal Mail’s momentum potential

Trade Royal Mail’s momentum potential

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Gold tops $2,000, US tech surge, WH Smith, Metro Bank & more

Market Outlook: Gold tops $2,000, US tech surge, WH Smith, Metro Bank & more

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now