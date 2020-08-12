MenuSearch

The Trader 

Market Outlook: UK enters worst recession, Europe steady after Wall St stimulus doubts, Asos, Spirax-Sarco & more

By Graeme Davies

After two weeks away, what did I miss? Stimulus measures keep being debated, vaccine hopes are at first raised then more sensibly assessed, and stocks in the US keep going up; the S&P 500 has risen about 5 per cent, whilst European markets are flat over the period. I seem to recall in July a lot of chatter about European equities outperforming, but there has been little to show from that trade so far. Gold has smashed a new all-time high and profits been taken, an easy win for most, whilst oil prices have barely moved. 

