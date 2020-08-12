Market Outlook: UK enters worst recession, Europe steady after Wall St stimulus doubts, Asos, Spirax-Sarco & more

After two weeks away, what did I miss? Stimulus measures keep being debated, vaccine hopes are at first raised then more sensibly assessed, and stocks in the US keep going up; the S&P 500 has risen about 5 per cent, whilst European markets are flat over the period. I seem to recall in July a lot of chatter about European equities outperforming, but there has been little to show from that trade so far. Gold has smashed a new all-time high and profits been taken, an easy win for most, whilst oil prices have barely moved.
To continue reading, register today
to enjoy limited access to the following:
- Daily trading news
- Funds coverage
- Features on big investment themes
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Phil Oakley
Oxford Instruments: a clever business making clever products
Oxford Instruments has many of the characteristics of a high-quality business. It is going through a tough time at the moment, but it has a long-term strategy and exposure to attractive end markets that may reward patient investors
Phil Oakley