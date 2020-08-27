How to trade Ted’s elusive turnaround

I don’t know why people like shopping. I imagine they do so because it’s a leisurely activity and one can stroll around at ease, browsing from shop to shop. But if many of those shops are closed, and you must now wear a mask, where is the fun in that? Crowded supermarkets and a run on food back in March have encouraged people who would never ever shop online to now do so effortlessly – and they wonder why they didn’t do it years ago. But with change comes opportunity. Just as the Black Death spurred on economic change due to a decrease in available workforce, so too has Covid-19 switched up the playing field for many industries, not least retail.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Chris Dillow
Aim's floor
Aim stocks have held up well this year thanks in part to supportive monetary policy. But this might not last for very long.
Chris Dillow