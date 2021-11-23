Polar Capital struggles to diversify

Management fees reflect positive fund flows

Diversification strategy at an early stage

Few fund managers have ridden the wave of technology shares over the past 18 months as effectively as Polar Capital (POLR). The manager’s technology funds have been the industry’s star performers as a high concentration in individual sectors paid off in spades. While profit-taking and redemptions have had an impact on tech funds, the company’s ESG-focused funds provide another potential pull for retail investors looking for an ethical home.