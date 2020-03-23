MenuSearch

Join us now

Company News 

Kingfisher scraps dividend and delays results

Kingfisher scraps dividend and delays results

By Alex Janiaud

Kingfisher (KGF) will not pay a final dividend to shareholders for its 2019/20 financial year given the disruption the home improvements retailer faces in relation to coronavirus. Kingfisher has also delayed the release of its full-year results, due tomorrow, in accordance with a UK-wide request from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to temporarily postpone results during the crisis.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Kingfisher plc

  1. New Kingfisher boss makes turnaround bid

  2. Kingfisher's new boss ups stake

  3. Kingfisher sets stage for new CEO

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Built for recovery

  2. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Markets slide again, Tristel, Royal Dutch Shell & more

  3. Coronavirus 

    Lessons from history: how to survive the Covid-19 sell-off

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Three buying opportunities

  5. AlphaScreens 

    Watching for bargain shares when the tide turns

    Alpha

More on Kingfisher plc

More on Company News

Company News 

Copper miners down despite stimulus hopes

Only Antofagasta was trading ahead of the FTSE 350 of the London miners as the red metal hit four-year lows

Copper miners down despite stimulus hopes

Company News 

Wizz Air may ground entire fleet

Wizz Air may ground entire fleet

Company News 

Government suspends rail franchise system after passengers plummet

Government suspends rail franchise system after passengers plummet

Company News 

Ted Baker sells HQ to cut debt

Ted Baker sells HQ to cut debt

Company News 

Fuller, Smith & Turner shuts doors and weighs ditching dividend

Fuller, Smith & Turner shuts doors and weighs ditching dividend

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now