Kingfisher scraps dividend and delays results

Kingfisher (KGF) will not pay a final dividend to shareholders for its 2019/20 financial year given the disruption the home improvements retailer faces in relation to coronavirus. Kingfisher has also delayed the release of its full-year results, due tomorrow, in accordance with a UK-wide request from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to temporarily postpone results during the crisis.

