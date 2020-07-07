MenuSearch

Whitbread’s sales plunge, but some demand returning

By Nilushi Karunaratne

With the vast majority of its hotels and restaurants closed from the end of March, Premier Inn owner Whitbread (WTB) saw revenue in the 13 weeks to 28 May collapse by 79 per cent. In percentage terms, the decline was virtually identical across its ‘accommodation’ and ‘food and beverage’ segments. Just 39 of the group’s hotels remained open during the height of the Covid-19 crisis to provide accommodation for key workers.

