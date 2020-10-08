Further Reading: As good as it gets for the vaccine companies?

Barry Norris, founder of Argonaut Capital, doesn’t consider himself an ‘anti-vaxxer’ nor is he aiming to spark political discourse with his latest blog ‘The vaccine swindle’. But his heavily-cited article doesn’t shy away from scepticism regarding vaccine development. Scientific evidence makes it hard to disagree that a coronavirus vaccine won’t be the game changer that politicians or investors are hoping for.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis