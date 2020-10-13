Understanding banking

Bank runs: A bank run occurs when a large number of customers of a bank or other financial institution withdraw their deposits simultaneously over concerns of the bank's solvency

Cost-to-income ratio: The relation between a bank’s operating costs and operating income

Interest rate: The amount a lender charges for the use of assets (eg, a financial loan)

Inflation: A general increase in prices and fall in the purchasing value of money

Operational leverage: A measure of how revenue growth translates into growth in operating profit

