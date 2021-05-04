The Everything Store revisited: Life After Jeff

Brad Stone's Everything Store is more than an entertaining history of the evolution of Amazon

The award-winning book provides important lessons on how Jeff Bezos has created a company that is going to outlive him

When the Everything Store was published in 2013, Amazon’s (US:AMZN) effect on the world was already profound. A place where you could buy almost anything at the touch of a button, and whose impact had long started to be felt on traditional retailers – in informal business jargon, Amazoned: “to watch helplessly as the online upstart from Seattle vacuums up the customers and profits of your traditional brick-and-mortar business”. First books, then music and video, electronics, toys, sporting goods, nappies – little escaped its gaze, and many retailers withered, Circuit City, HMV and many a department store among them.

At the point of its publication Amazon was worth $250bn (£180.2bn) – but it was already clear that this was a different kind of company, as the author puts it, “the most beguiling company that ever existed, and it is just getting started.” The story since has taken its value to $1.7trn, a 10-bagger return even if you had waited 13 years to invest in the company after its IPO and a stark contrast to the old Slaterism “elephants don’t gallop”.