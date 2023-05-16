/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
investing explained

How to play the gambling and gaming sector

In the first of a series, Robin Hardy explains everything you need to know about the growing industry
How to play the gambling and gaming sector
May 16, 2023
  • Gambling and gaming revenues are growing at 11 per cent a year
  • Largest market is the US – but investors need to own the right stock
  • Emerging markets (and foreign stocks) offer compelling opportunities

Gambling and gaming (gaming is about games of chance while gambling is deemed to have at least some skill required) is big business everywhere, with a global market value (measuring the total amount wagered) in 2022 of c$450bn, a figure forecast to rise by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 11 per cent to 2030, when the value will exceed $750bn.

In 2021, only around $60bn was online gambling, but rising steeply. This is nearly 1 per cent of global gross domestic product (GDP) and 26 per cent of the world’s population are thought to be gamblers. This is a major industry even where gambling is technically illegal or at least subject to tight regulation. In China, for example, it is legal to gamble but (somehow) illegal to place a bet, yet China still has the world’s second-largest gaming industry worth around $70bn. However, per head of population, this equates to just $50.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data