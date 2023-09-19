Should Arm really be worth more than Birkenstock?

Last week, UK semiconductor designer Arm (US:ARM) listed its shares in the US. The following day, German sandal company Birkenstock announced it would be doing the same.

It might seem an odd comparison, but Arm's architecture and Birkenstock's sandals actually have a lot in common. Both were imported from Europe to California, before becoming part of everyday life. Both have strong intelluctual property and are more environmentally friendly than their peers. But, based on their stock market valuations, one is considered to have much stronger prospects than the other.

Arm designs microprocessor architecture and then licenses it to customers, the most famous of which is Apple (US:APPL). Steve Jobs chose Arm’s architecture for the original iPhone because it was more power efficient than the x86 architecture used by Intel (US:INTC). The iPhone, became a global phenomenon and has been driving Arm’s growth ever since. The problem is the smartphone market is stagnating.