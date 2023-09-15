reader portfolios

'How do I turn £89,000 into enough to pay for private school?'

Portfolio Clinic: Our reader will need more than £400,000 in total and only has a few years left to invest
September 15, 2023
  • Our reader regularly invests but needs to keep up with rising school fees
  • He plans to make his strategy more aggressive
  • He is also thinking of increasing exposure to passives
Reader Portfolio
Edward 38
Description

Isa

Objectives

Growing the portfolio, helping to pay for school fees

Portfolio type
Investing for growth

Investing for growth can help your family reach financial goals that would otherwise be unattainable, provided that you get an early start and pick the right strategy. Sending your children or grandchildren to private schools is certainly one of them.

