'How do I turn £89,000 into enough to pay for private school?'

Our reader regularly invests but needs to keep up with rising school fees

He plans to make his strategy more aggressive

He is also thinking of increasing exposure to passives

Reader Portfolio Edward 38 Description Isa Objectives Growing the portfolio, helping to pay for school fees Portfolio type Investing for growth

Investing for growth can help your family reach financial goals that would otherwise be unattainable, provided that you get an early start and pick the right strategy. Sending your children or grandchildren to private schools is certainly one of them.