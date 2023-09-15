'How do I turn £89,000 into enough to pay for private school?'

- Our reader regularly invests but needs to keep up with rising school fees
- He plans to make his strategy more aggressive
- He is also thinking of increasing exposure to passives
Reader Portfolio
Edward 38
Description
Isa
Objectives
Growing the portfolio, helping to pay for school fees
Portfolio type
Investing for growth
Investing for growth can help your family reach financial goals that would otherwise be unattainable, provided that you get an early start and pick the right strategy. Sending your children or grandchildren to private schools is certainly one of them.