ideas

This specialist fund manager has bottomed out

Its niche focus and dividend yield should give investors hope the share price will soon revert to the mean
This specialist fund manager has bottomed out
September 14, 2023

During the pandemic, fevered demand for fashionable investments was great for Polar Capital (PLR) and its valuation. Shares in the specialist asset manager hit 18 times forward earnings in May 2021 as the tech-is-everything narrative proved irresistible for many investors.

Tip style
Income
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
  • Continued demand for funds
  • Possibility for operational gearing
  • Huge dividend yield
  • Large cash reserves
Bear points
  • High interest rates dampen values
  • Sectoral headwinds for active funds

Today, those who bought Polar shares at those levels will be sitting on some hefty paper losses. However, the company has recently shown enough signs of stability in both market focus and fund flows to suggest that a bottom might be in the stock. If Polar can deliver improved investment performance, particularly from higher valuations for healthcare tech companies, then the possibility of staging a re-rating in profits or the shares’ earnings multiple starts to look more plausible. In this scenario, returning to the long-term average would imply a profitable gain for investors.

This is subscriber only content
Start your trial to keep reading
TRY 4 WEEKS FOR £4
PRINT AND DIGITAL
  • Cancel any time during the trial
  • Essential access to the website and app
  • Magazine delivered every week
  • Investment ideas, tools and analysis
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data