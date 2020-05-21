MenuSearch

Join us now

Funds & ETFs 

Investing through and beyond coronavirus

Investing through and beyond coronavirus

By Leonora Walters

Over the past few years many active funds have failed to consistently beat the S&P 500 index, meaning that increasing numbers of investors have turned to passive tracker funds for US equity exposure. But there are a few exceptions, such as Artemis US Select(GB00BMMV5105), which has beaten the S&P 500 index in nearly every full calendar year since its launch in 2014. The only exception is 2016 when it was not far behind with a double-digit return of 26.62 per cent.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Funds & ETFs

  1. International Biotechnology looking to the long term rather than corona cures

  2. Scottish Mortgage writes down unquoted holdings

  3. M&G Global Macro Bond's caution rewarded with 7 per cent rise

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Exploiting cash rich value plays

  2. Company News 

    Five questions for the future of the housing market

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Profit from Kape’s chart break-out

  4. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Equities fall back, Aviva, Whitbread & more

  5. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Shares stalled, Marks & Spencer, AstraZeneca & more

More on Funds & ETFs

Funds & ETFs 

International Biotechnology looking to the long term rather than corona cures

InBT's managers favour companies that are benefiting from ageing populations and scientific advancements

International Biotechnology looking to the long term rather than corona cures

Funds & ETFs 

Scottish Mortgage writes down unquoted holdings

Scottish Mortgage writes down unquoted holdings

Funds & ETFs 

M&G Global Macro Bond's caution rewarded with 7 per cent rise

M&G Global Macro Bond's caution rewarded with 7 per cent rise

Funds & ETFs 

Monitor your ESG funds to benefit from market style shifts

Monitor your ESG funds to benefit from market style shifts

Funds & ETFs 

Henderson Smallers' Hermon expects rise in UK takeovers

Henderson Smallers' Hermon expects rise in UK takeovers

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now