Finding overlooked fund outperformers

From Apple achieving a $2trn market capitalisation to the money flooding into gold exchange traded funds (ETFs), investors have continued to crowd into a handful of popular areas in 2020. The same can apply to funds: Fundsmith Equity (GB00B41YBW71) passed £20bn in assets this year, while another renowned outperformer, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT), recently commanded a market capitalisation of some £14bn. With the Covid-19 crisis widening the gap between the market’s winners and losers, blockbuster funds may simply tighten their grip on an already concentrated market.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe